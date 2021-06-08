Notice of Virtual Public Meeting with In-Person Option for I-30 East Corridor Project (Dallas County)

CSJ: 0009-11-252, etc.

Where:

The virtual public meeting will be posted to: www.keepitmovingdallas.com/I30EC

When:

The virtual public meeting will begin on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 beginning at 4 PM and will be available through Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:59 PM. All comments must be received on or before Wednesday, June 23.

**Please Note: This is not a live event. The materials can be viewed at your convenience.

In-Person Option:

Additionally, TxDOT is providing an in-person option for individuals who would like to participate in person instead of online. In-person attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the online public meeting which will be playing on a screen, review hard copies of project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff and/or consultants from a socially distanced approach, and leave written comments. The in- person option will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Fair Park Coliseum at 1438 Coliseum Drive, Dallas, Texas 75210. Attendance at the in-person option will be by appointment only.

Individuals wishing to attend the in-person option must sign up via: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/I30EC or call (833) 933-0443 and leave a message and a staff member will return your call to schedule your appointment. In recognition of COVID-19, enhanced safety measures will be applied at the in-person option, including a requirement to have an appointment and follow social distancing practices, and the wearing of a face mask. If anyone arrives without an appointment, they may be asked to wait outside to ensure that appropriate occupancy within the meeting room is maintained.

Purpose:

The purpose of the virtual public meeting is to present information on proposed improvements to I-30 from I-345/I-45 to Ferguson Road in Dallas, Texas and solicit public comments. Attendees will be able to learn about the proposed project and provide input. The virtual public meeting will consist of a presentation, exhibits and materials explaining the proposed project. Comments may be provided by mail, email, or voicemail as described in the notice and on the virtual public meeting website.

Description:

The proposed improvements to the portion of the I-30 East Corridor Project to be presented at the public meeting consist of reconstructing and widening approximately 4.4 miles of I-30 from I-345/I-45 to Ferguson Road in Dallas, Texas. Within these limits, I-30 is a nine-lane, controlled-access highway including eight general purpose lanes and one reversible high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. The existing I-30 main lanes and HOV lane are on an elevated bridge structure from I-345/I-45 to Haskell Avenue with subsequent main lane overpasses from Haskell Avenue to Dolphin Road. Frontage roads vary from two to three lanes in each direction and are discontinuous within these limits. The existing right of way (ROW) typically ranges from 195 feet to 483 feet in width.

The proposed improvements would include ten general purpose lanes (five in each direction), two reversible managed lanes, discontinuous two to three lane frontage roads in each direction, and reconstruction of ramps and bridge structures. The proposed I-30 main lanes and managed lanes would be depressed from I-345/I-45 to Dolphin Road. Accommodations for bicycle and pedestrian travel along the project corridor are a component of project development. The proposed ROW typically ranges from 308 to 505 feet in width. The proposed improvements would require additional ROW.

Special Accommodations:

The virtual public meeting will be conducted in English. If you need an interpreter or document translator because English is not your primary language or you have difficulty communicating effectively in English, one will be provided to you. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. If you need interpretation or translation services or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public meeting, please contact Patrick Clarke, TxDOT Public Information Officer, TxDOT Dallas District, at (214) 320-4483 no later than 4 p.m. on June 3, 2021. Please be aware that advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.

Memorandum of Understanding:

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 9, 2019, and executed by FHWA and TxDOT.

Downloads:

Notice (English)

Notice (Espanol)

Project Location Map

Venue Map for In-Person Option

Contact:

TxDOT Dallas District

Public Information Office

(214) 320-4480